ATL
Home > ATL

Scotty ATL Presents The Cool Club And Talks Working With 8 Ball And MJG

B High

Posted 60 mins ago
Leave a comment

Scotty ATL stopped by Hot 1079 to present the Cool Club and their new project. During the convo Scotty also talked about working with 8 Ball & MJG and more

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Scotty ATL Presents The Cool Club And Talks Working With 8 Ball And MJG

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest