ATL
Home > ATL

T.I. Is Going To Continue To Put The Truth Out About Racism [Exclusive Interview]

Blogzworth

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
T.I Reec

Source: Vincent Davis / Radio One

T.I. has never been the one to hold his tongue about political issues that affect the community, and he isn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. He recently sat down with Reec to talk about his upcoming projects both on screen and behind the mic, but he also dropped some knowledge about the current state of leadership in the country. Check out the interview below…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ti , TIP

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading T.I. Is Going To Continue To Put The Truth Out About Racism [Exclusive Interview]

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest