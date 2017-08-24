Gary’s Tea: How Ray J & Princess Love’s Dog Was Almost Killed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ray J and Princess Love went off on a romantic trip together to celebrate their anniversary and Princess Love’s birthday, while some construction went on in their house. When they returned home from the trip, they found one of their dogs unconscious in a closet! It looks like a construction worker put the little thing in there, but then forgot all about him.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

