Black Tony Wants To Tattoo His Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
Black Tony can finally see again after being blinded by the eclipse. He calls up from the tattoo parlor (which he says is specifically for dogs), claiming he’s getting a Gucci Mane tattoo on him, as well as a Rickey Smiley tattoo- to “represent.” Rickey tries to talk him out of it in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

