Black Tony Wants To Tattoo His Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony can finally see again after being blinded by the eclipse. He calls up from the tattoo parlor (which he says is specifically for dogs), claiming he’s getting a Gucci Mane tattoo on him, as well as a Rickey Smiley tattoo- to “represent.” Rickey tries to talk him out of it in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
