Black Tony Wants To Tattoo His Dog [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony can finally see again after being blinded by the eclipse. He calls up from the tattoo parlor (which he says is specifically for dogs), claiming he’s getting a Gucci Mane tattoo on him, as well as a Rickey Smiley tattoo- to “represent.” Rickey tries to talk him out of it in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Of Course Black Tony Looked At The Eclipse With No Glasses On [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Needs Help Saving His Aunt’s Air Force 1s [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Weeps When He Hears JahLion Sound’s Gucci Mane Mix [EXCLUSIVE]