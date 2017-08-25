A Lil’ Positivity! 11-Year-Old Burned At Sleepover Is Determined To Be Happy: ‘I Can’t Be Angry’

3rd degree burns across 85% of her face after she was splashed with boiling water. But Jamoneisha Merritt's not angry. "I have to be happy!" pic.twitter.com/lfnCRuRorZ — N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) August 23, 2017

The 11-year-old girl who was badly burned during a sleepover when another girl poured boiling water on her face is proving to the world the power of resilience and positivity.

Bronx-native Jamoneisha Merritt is not only healing physically, but emotionally as well!

She recently told ABC 7 New York that she is happy, despite suffering burns on 85 percent of her face and second-and third-degree burns on her shoulders and back. When asked if she was angry about the horrific prank played on her, Jamoneisha just smiled and replied: “I can’t be angry. I have to be happy.”

The pre-teen admits that getting to this place has been a process.

“When I fell asleep all I felt was hot water dripping down on my face, and they put me in a cold shower and threw ice on me,” she said of when it first happened.

“I started screaming and yelling. At first when I was in the hospital, I was looking sad and stuff, and crying.”

But now…“…when I’m home, I just smile, dance and get ready for tomorrow,” she said.

Jamoneisha’s strength amazes her mother Ebony Merritt, but Merritt is clear: Not all is forgiven. She needs the two other girls involved and the girls’ mother who hosted the sleepover to be arrested. Currently, only one of the girls involved has been criminally charged.

“I just want justice for Jamoni,” she said.

As we previously reported, Merritt is also worried about her daughter’s school schedule that could consist of Jamoneisha missing the start of the school year and having to be temporarily home-schooled.

We are praying that Jamoneisha has a speedy recovery!

