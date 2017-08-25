15 Hilarious Tweets Dragging Taylor Swift For Her New Album

‘s new album Reputation hasn’t even come out yet and already T Swift has people in an uproar for multiple reasons. Here’s the breakdown:

First, with the release of her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor seems to be taking shots at Kanye West. She sings lines like, “I don’t like your little games/ Don’t like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play: of the fool/ No, I don’t like you.” Then, she later sings, “The world moves on / Another day another drama, drama / But not for me, Not for me / All I think about is karma.” Taylor and Kanye have had a long history of beef starting with when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMAs in 2009. When it was assumed her new lines were about Yeezy, the Internet had something to say.

Some thought she bodied the rapper and his family.

I feel so bad for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Taylor Swift just ended them. — 🥀 (@illumigomez) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift really CAME for Kanye West, Kim Kardashian AND Katy Perry all in one song.#TaylorSwiftIsBack#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/l4BnPSQdqW — henry 🅴 (@GagaChapel) August 25, 2017

Personally i support taylor swift going to war with kanye west. if kanye west cant take taylor swift hows he supposed to be president — Devi (@girlsrituals) August 25, 2017

Other were like “yea right.”

Kanye West is a better artist and musician than taylor swift ever will be. Not to mention he is more interesting. There I said it. B Y E. — bae-li (@baylithecreep) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift is really mad that she played victim throughout that whole Kanye West debacle and got exposed. — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift:

LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO

Kanye West: pic.twitter.com/LnZQ5JfYzz — Yaretsy Flores (@RIC_Yaretsy) August 25, 2017

Then, T Swift released a teaser for the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video and people couldn’t help but notice similarities with Beyoncé‘s “Formation” video. A dragging followed.

Beyonce' Lemonade: Ok Ladies let's get in formation Taylor Swift's Lemonade : Ok Ladies, here's cultural appropriation pic.twitter.com/9heIhLFn2l — #TheResistance (@thedivuh) August 25, 2017

My daddy Trump supporter, Momma Starbucks drinker,

You mix the mayonnaise with the privilege make a country singer (singer) pic.twitter.com/FE0bPhGOHk — ❄️🐺Matt Stark🐺❄️ (@_MatthewBoomin_) August 25, 2017

when he fuck me good i take his ass to panera pic.twitter.com/lBUszSpiol — miss keesha (@sailorfemme) August 25, 2017

"My daddy Pennsylvania,

momma from Pennsylvania,

You mix that Pennsyl with a Vania I am from Pennylvaniaaaa" pic.twitter.com/uJZ2K9fJX7 — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) August 25, 2017

Did Taylor Swift just gentrify Formation…. pic.twitter.com/wBlaAbIOdh — Victoria J. (@thecapitalv) August 25, 2017

When Beyonce and her Formation backup dancers see Taylor Swift's new video pic.twitter.com/H11vxczdCl — Jerrah Mormont (@BostonJerry) August 25, 2017

If Taylor Swift had performed Formation. pic.twitter.com/z58VZdeoNE — Caalz (@naayacaliyo) June 17, 2017

Then if that wasn’t enough, soon it was revealed that Taylor Swift will be releasing her album Reputation on November 10. This day marks the 10 year anniversary of the death of Kanye West’s mom, Donda West. Coincidence or no?

Sources at Taylor’s label told TMZ that her album’s release date had nothing to do with Kanye West’s mom, but it seems like it’s a little too late for some folks. The Internet thought she hit too close.

Apparently, Taylor Swift is releasing her album on Donda West's (Kanye's mom) death anniversary. Now ain't dat a b*tch pic.twitter.com/B8h8T2yugR — Peachy 🍑 (@bitchboybye) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift dropping her album on the 10th anniversary of Donda West's death if she's not the devil I don't know WHO TF IS — Ian Manera (@manerayo) August 25, 2017

If Taylor Swift really purposefully decided her album drop date to be the same as Donda West's death date…. then she's evil. — JennyFromJambaJuice (@yungmutha) August 25, 2017

Taylor swift dropping an album on the 10 year anniversary of Kanyes mothers death is a new low blow… RIP Donda West — Tory North (ILLUMNI) (@Torynorthwest) August 25, 2017

This feels messy. You can check out Taylor’s track “Look What You Made Me Do” below and decide for yourself.

