15 Hilarious Tweets Dragging Taylor Swift For Her New Album

Taylor Swift‘s new album Reputation hasn’t even come out yet and already T Swift has people in an uproar for multiple reasons. Here’s the breakdown:
First, with the release of her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor seems to be taking shots at Kanye West. She sings lines like, “I don’t like your little games/ Don’t like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play: of the fool/ No, I don’t like you.” Then, she later sings, “The world moves on / Another day another drama, drama / But not for me, Not for me / All I think about is karma.” Taylor and Kanye have had a long history of beef starting with when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMAs in 2009. When it was assumed her new lines were about Yeezy, the Internet had something to say.
Some thought she bodied the rapper and his family.
Other were like “yea right.”
Then, T Swift released a teaser for the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video and people couldn’t help but notice similarities with Beyoncé‘s “Formation” video. A dragging followed.
Then if that wasn’t enough, soon it was revealed that Taylor Swift will be releasing her album Reputation on November 10. This day marks the 10 year anniversary of the death of Kanye West’s mom, Donda West. Coincidence or no?
Sources at Taylor’s label told TMZ that her album’s release date had nothing to do with Kanye West’s mom, but it seems like it’s a little too late for some folks. The Internet thought she hit too close.
This feels messy. You can check out Taylor’s track “Look What You Made Me Do” below and decide for yourself.