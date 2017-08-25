Michael Rapaport Has A Message For Conor McGregor Before His Floyd Mayweather Fight

has an announcement for—get ready for a beat down.

TMZ caught up with the comedian and actor, who had a front-and-center view of Floyd Mayweather‘s training session on Thursday. The boxer is gearing up to face McGregor in one of the most anticipated fights of the year. “He’s going to send Connor McGregor back to Ireland,” Rapaport said.

Rapaport further said that he doesn’t mess with McGregor, calling him “obnoxious.”

“He calls himself the Notorious Connor McGregor which is stolen from The Notorious B.I.G,” Rapaport said. “He loves hip hop, he steals all of Floyd’s style all the gold and all the fur, but you still calling Black people ‘boy,’ get the f*ck out of here!”

The comedian then goes on to say that he saw Demi Lovato at Floyd’s training session and he didn’t understand why she was there. “She looked unimpressed and if I was Demi Lovato I would be impressed with what you were seeing,” Rapaport said.

Demi is set to sing the National Anthem before the big fight on Saturday. Maybe she was there for inspiration?

You can watch Rapaport get hype for the rumble here.

