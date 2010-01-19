CLOSE
VIDEO: Killer Mike & Dr. Cornel West Discuss The N-Word

Ed Garnes, co-founder of From Afros To Shelltoes (FATS), organized and hosted Sweet Tea Ethics, a town hall/panel in Atlanta featuring Dr. Cornel West. The dialogue was designed to challenge the black community to look critically at why there is deep division between elders and the Hip-Hop community. Atlanta’s own Killer Mike appeared on Dr. West’s hip-hop project several years back so it was only right that he attend as well.

In the clip below an audience member asked Dr. West why young people still use the word nigger/nigga and Killer Mike gave his own thoughts:

Mike Bigga and Dr. Cornel West Speak on the N-Word from www.mauricegarland.com on Vimeo.

