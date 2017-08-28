Trina & Trick Daddy Star In The New ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Trailer

The Love & Hip Hop franchise is expanding to Miami and bringing some familiar faces along with it. Trina, Trick Daddy, Gunplay, Pretty Ricky, Shay Johnson along with newcomers Veronica Vega, Prince, Steph Lecor, Jojo Zarur, Bobby Lytes and more.

According to the official press release, “the series will delve into Miami’s rich Latinx culture and highlight the hip-hop, Latin and reggaeton music scene.”

#LoveAndHipHopMiami Sneak Peek #LAHH #LAHHMIA #LAHHMIAMI #LOVEANDHIPHOP A post shared by @_ratchet_tv on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

The season premieres January 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

Trick Daddy Is Heated With Meek Mill, Responds To His Claims He Influenced Miami Culture

LHHHS4 Recap: Hazel E Is Acting Like Beyonce When She’s Not Even Michelle

‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Brooke Might Catch Keyshia’s Hands Messing With Booby

Also On Hot 107.9: