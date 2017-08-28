Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Usher Going Back To Court For Herpes Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Gary is dishing out all the tea! Today he talks about Rihanna purchasing a new mansion worth $6.5 million in a close area to Jay-Z to Beyoncè. Gary questions whether she is trying to get close to the happy couple because of previous rumors.

Usher is heading back to court because he claims he didn’t give the alleged girl suing him herpes. The R&B star also never said he didn’t have herpes so we shall see when the court appearance is talked about. Lastly, people are still protesting R. Kelly and does not want his tour coming to the town.

Listen to Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

