Gary’s Tea: Did Remy Ma Come For Nick Minaj During The MTV VMA’s? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary’s Tea today is all about the MTV VMA’s. While Gary enjoyed some of Katie Perry’s outfits he didn’t love her hosting. People were also caught off guard with Remy Ma coming for Nicki Minaj while announcing what would happen next on the show. Nicki called out Miley Cyrus last year and we guess it was her turn.

Gary also spoke about Nicki’s camel toe and the horrible wig that Amber Rose had on. He believes Amber needs to just continue with just rocking her short hair and not try anything new. All and all it was a decent show, but he would like a different host next year.

