Gary’s Tea: Did Remy Ma Come For Nick Minaj During The MTV VMA’s? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary’s Tea today is all about the MTV VMA’s. While Gary enjoyed some of Katie Perry’s outfits he didn’t love her hosting. People were also caught off guard with Remy Ma coming for Nicki Minaj while announcing what would happen next on the show. Nicki called out Miley Cyrus last year and we guess it was her turn.
Gary also spoke about Nicki’s camel toe and the horrible wig that Amber Rose had on. He believes Amber needs to just continue with just rocking her short hair and not try anything new. All and all it was a decent show, but he would like a different host next year.
Don't forget to listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 6 am ET.
2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Nicki Minaj
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. 21 Savage & Amber Rose
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Nicki Minaj
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Gucci Mane With Keyshia Ka'Oir
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Ludacris With His Wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Pink & Her Daughter Willow Sage Hart
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Cardi B
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Ludacris & His Wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Logic & His Wife Jessica Andrea
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Lizzo
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Kodak Black
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Lil Uzi Vert
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Paris Jackson
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Khalid
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Ed Sheeran & Jennie Pegouskie
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Cardi B
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. 21 Savage & Amber Rose
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. DeRay Davis
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Lil Mama
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Amber Rose
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Yara Shahidi
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Katy Perry
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled & Khaled's Son Asahd Tuck Khaled
Source:Getty
25 of 25