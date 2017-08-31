Just Messy! Laura Govan Says She And Sister Gloria ‘Really Don’t Have A Relationship’

,

it appears that sisterly love is long gone

In a recent interview on The Domenick Nati Show, the former Basketball Wives star said she and her baby sis are not in the best place.

“We really don’t have much of a sister relationship. But here’s how we work, we keep it really tight for our children…Our kids play together all the time. They love each other. I think we’ll keep it at that, for the meantime.”

We’re not 100 percent sure what’s behind the fracture in their once close relationship, but as we previously reported, Laura revealed on an episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life that she believed her trifling ex-husband Gilbert Arenas once slept with Gloria.

Welp!

In addition to spilling the tea on her sister, the 37-year-old mother of four also shared with Nat her thoughts on Jackie Christie and Evelyn Lozada’s current feud about Jackie’s daughter Takari Lee.

“I think [Jackie] said enough. Either fix it or move on, if you’re going to help your daughter, be in your daughter’s life then shouldn’t be out on social media.”

Govan also admitted that she’s been approached about coming back to the VH1 hit show, but she’ll only consider it if the coin was “pretty.” That, and if they let her serve as a mentor to an up and coming cast member.

“The talk is there but I don’t think so. I think that at this point in my life, if I can go on there to be somebody’s mentor I’ll do that [but] not so much just to talk crap [and] banter. Nah, that’s really not my life anymore.”

She added: “I would wreak havoc, in the sense of, ’Get your s–t together, you look dumb. You sit down, you have a seat. You, comb your hair more. Get it together.’”

No shade: But Laura is far from having her own life together, so how is she going to provide guidance and help to someone else? Just saying.

Peep the entire interview here:

