Kanye West Fans Plan #HeyMamaDay In Response To Taylor Swift

Coincidence or not, this detail has prompted some Twitter users to band together for the newly coined Hey Mama Day, an event named after West’s Late Registration track, “Hey Mama,” which is about his beloved mother.Via |

Taylor Swift has a habit of rattling cages.

The pop princess’ new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” has been interpreted by many as a shot at her long list of enemies, including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Observant fans picked up on the fact that the release date for Swift’s upcoming album, Reputation, coincides with the 10th anniversary of the death of Donda West — Kanye’s mother.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 107.9: