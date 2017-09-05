Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy, Serena Williams & More Transform Into Beyonce For Her 36th Bday

Yesterday the world sent millions of posts to Queen Bey to celebrate her 36th birthday. But of course Beyonce had to have an epic bday salute from her closest family and friends.

To celebrate her 36th birthday, Beyoncé’s family — her mom, mom-in-law, grandma-in-law, daughter, cousin and more — and friends transformed into her iconic Formation look.

via TheYBF

Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, sent her tearful birthday message as well (we hope everything is ok and he just got caught in the moment):

Happy Birthday @beyonce! I love you and I’m so proud of you! A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

