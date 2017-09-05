Dick Gregory Praises Killer Mike & T.I. In Previously Unreleased Interview

Via |

On August 19, 2017, the world lost a real one.

The late Dick Gregory was a brilliant and revolutionary comedian, speaker, activist and so much more. He was your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian. He stood alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali in the fight for civil rights. He inspired Richard Pryor to eschew self-censorship, a quality that would pave the way for comics like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to speak freely. And at the age of 84, he was still doing hundreds of shows per year and working on various other projects, including his appearance in the Black Spectrum Theatre’s “What’s Going On?”

Finish this story [ here

Also On Hot 107.9: