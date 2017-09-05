Local News: Hurricane Irma Is Now A Category 5 Strength+more

Hurricane Irma Is Now A Category 5 Strength

South Florida and Puerto Rico is on high alert as Hurricane Irma gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean and moves closer to land. Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 with wind speeds strength up to 175 mph

Trump has decided to end DACA

Hundreds of immigrants rights activists marched through Atlanta yesterday ( August 4, 2017) to show support of President Obama ’s dreamers policy. President Donald Trump is expected to announce an end to thepolicy. It protected children brought to the United States illegally from deportation. President Trump will announce a six month grace period to give Congress time to pass legislative to allow the immigrants to stay.

