Tweet Speaks Out For The First Time Since Being Hospitalized For Blood Clots

had fans scared last week when she was hospitalized for blood clots. Now, the R&B crooner is doing much better, according to her Instagram post.

“MIRACLES STILL HAPPEN,” the “My Place” singer wrote. “Just wanted to say thank you all for your love, concern, flowers, cards and most of all your prayers. I am doing well and going home soon. I was down but never count GOD out!!! TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!!”

MIRACLES STILL HAPPEN!!!!!! Just wanted to say thank you all for your love, concern, flowers, cards and most of all your prayers. I am doing well and going home soon. I was down but never count GOD out!!! TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A post shared by Tweet (@tweet_) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Tweet’s daughter Shenice Johnson originally let the world know last week that Tweet was being rushed to the hospital. “We are believing God for total recovery! She’s my world and I know she’s in God’s hands,” Shenice wrote on Instagram.

Soon after, Tweet’s boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant, posted on Instagram also asking for the world’s prayers for Tweet. According to Bryant, doctors learned that Tweet had blood clots in both her lungs and her right arm.

It seems like the singer is on the path to recovery. We’ll keep you in the loop with any major updates.

Also On Hot 107.9: