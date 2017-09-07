Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Will Jamie Foxx Be Punished For Going Public With Katie Holmes? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 21 hours ago
A few years ago, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were rumored to be an item, though most of us brushed it off as crazy Hollywood hearsay. But years later, it looks like the couple has gone full on public and unapologetic after they were spotted holding hands and strolling romantically on the beach.

Gary With Da Tea wonders if he won’t be blackballed for getting with Tom Cruise‘s ex. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

