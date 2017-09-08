EXCLUSIVE: LL Cool J Opens Up About His Marriage For Oprah’s Master Class

Actor, husband, dad and hip-hop legenddiscusses his career and personal life in a candid interview for Oprah’s Master Class.

In the interview, he talks about how learning to forgive built the framework of his life. The 49-year-old even opens up about the rocky points in his marriage that ultimately made them stronger.

You can catch the full episode Saturday, September 9th at 10pm on OWN.

Watch a sneak peek below:

