BlackGirlMagic: Sloane Stephens Wins Her First US Open!

Sloane Stephens has glory in sight after rising from 957th in the world to a US Open final https://t.co/81KcmQNVlV pic.twitter.com/7UwTBDLp5Y — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 8, 2017

With Serena Williams out on maternity leave, we knew a new queen would be crowned at this year’s US Open. And Sloane Stephens had no issues stepping up to the plate to take her icon’s place.

The 24-year-old, who was ranked 957 in the world a few weeks ago, won the first major title of her career after defeating Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the 2017 U.S. Open on Saturday.According to The New York Times, it was the first Grand Slam singles final for both women, who have been friends since their junior days and have played on Fed Cup teams and Olympic teams together.

When the match was over, Stephens gave her”bestest friend on the tour” a long hug, telling her “Come here baby.” During the awards ceremony, Stephens said that she wished it could have been a draw and that she will always support Madison no matter what.

"To share this moment on court is just amazing. I'm so happy that Maddy & I were able to play in the final today." @SloaneStephens#USOpen pic.twitter.com/8OGpRNDMSC — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2017

Even Serena took a break from social media since giving birth to her daughter to praise the two young women before the match:

There are NO words to describe how proud and how happy I am for @Madison_Keys keys and @SloaneStephens for making the US open finals. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

What a joy it will be to watch this- hopefully first of many finals. Let's go ladies! ❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

Stephens, who beat Venus Williams in the semi-finals, is the first American woman not named Williams to win a Grand Slam singles title since Jennifer Capriati won the Australian Open in 2002, the Times pointed out.

And folks are here for her historic win:

She came, she saw, she conquered. Let's here it for the new girl on the block. Get it #SloaneStephens !!! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/2zQjTYYTBb — Nicole Dennis-Benn (@ndennis_benn) September 8, 2017

First picture : 2017, February 10

Second picture : 2017, September 9 If Sloane Stephens isn't an inspiration to you, I wonder who can be ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PLIxAoJVXP — Théo (@Tennis_Serena) September 9, 2017

Let Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys finally be the end of idiotic myths about women being unable to compete and support each other at once. — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 9, 2017

Stephens not only walks away with bragging rights, but a three-plus million dollar check that she was totally shocked by, telling the rep from Chase Bank, “That’s a lot of money!”

Of course Madison offered to hold it for her while she modeled off her championship trophy for the crowd.

The hilarious reactions from Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys when check time came #usopen pic.twitter.com/8nR0BD85fI — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) September 9, 2017

Ha!

Stephens admitted that this win was very unexpected.

As The Guardian noted, she just returned to the game from an 11-month hiatus after undergoing foot surgery. Not to mention, she went out in the first round at Wimbledon. But something clicked and she stormed through this championship like the boss she proved to be.

Congrats Sloane!

