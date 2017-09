Via |

LOS ANGELES, CA – Common can add a new trophy to his mantle after Saturday (September 9) night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The Chicago MC’s song “Letter To The Free,” a collaboration with Bilal featuring production by Karriem Riggins and Robert Glasper, won the award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics thanks to its use in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary 13th.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 107.9: