Watch: Adrien Broner Knocks Out A Man, Pushes A Woman In Las Vegas

On Friday, the pro-fighter was caught on camera getting into an altercation with a woman and physically assaulting a guy. The 28-year-old was taking photos with fans on the Las Vegas strip before he snapped out of nowhere as he walked to the MGM.
A female companion tried to calm him down, but Broner was so enraged that he shoved her hard enough for her to fly backward. The boxer also punched a guy in the face so hard that he immediately went unconscious. No word on what sparked Broner’s rage.
Security let Adrian go after speaking with him and no arrest were made. However, the fighter is still very apologetic about the incident. On Monday, he took to Instagram asking for help and expressing his regret over his actions in the Vegas assault.
Rumors came out earlier today that hall-of-fame boxing trainer and HBO boxing announcer Emanuel Steward has passed. However, Emanuel's sister Diane Steward-Jones said he is still alive, though seriously ill.
