Back On Bumpwatch: Brandy Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Once Again

A new picture ofhas people wondering whether she’s actually pregnant or not.

The Full Moon singer denied rumors that she is expecting last month. She looked like she had a growing baby bump in a shot she snapped last month. While she admitted that she did look pregnant in the shot, she insisted that the only reason she was looking a little rounder was because she was full and a bit bloated.

Fair enough. We’ve all had our fluffy days. However, new candid shots of Brandy have again sparked rumors that she’s having a baby.

🗣 #Brandy said 👏🏽 what 👏🏽she👏🏽 said 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Issa thick Season #brandy ❤️ #melaningram A post shared by DM 4 RATES (@melanin.gram) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Her baggy shirt is hiding her belly pretty well. It’s hard to tell whether she’s camouflaging a baby bump or just getting a little thicker overall.

Either way, it’s probably best to save the congrats for if (or when) she’s ready to reveal any alleged pregnancy.

