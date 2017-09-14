Jemele Hill Addresses Her Comments Made About Donald Trump This Week

In case you’ve been living under a rock this past week and missed the news, Jemele Hill of ESPN’s SC:6 made national headlines earlier this week when she made some controversial comments about President Trump and him being a white supremacist. “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists,” she tweeted out.

Although what she says is nothing new to our ears and pretty accurate if we’re being honest, there’s been severe backlash at Jemele for her comments. ESPN made a statement on her behalf the other day, saying they don’t condone her views.

Finish this story [here]