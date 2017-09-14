Ohio Mom Stabbed BF Six Times After Finding Him Naked On Top Of Her 12-Year-Old Daughter

An Ohio mother proved that she will do anything to protect her children from a predator—especially if the predator is her boyfriend.

According to Cleveland.com, a woman is under investigation for allegedly stabbing her 31-year-old boyfriend six times after seeing him naked on top of her 12-year-old child. Apparently, the man was bludgeoned five times in his chest and once in the back of his head.

Police have yet to charge either one, but they did confirm that they are looking into the alleged rape of the daughter.

The boyfriend told police that his girlfriend lashed out on him because she was upset that her daughter had “feelings” for him. Yet the woman and her child tell a completely different story.

The mother told the police: “[My] boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she stabbed him,” records say.

She also went on to tell authorities that the boyfriend and her struggled over the knife as the man slammed her into the wall and kicked down the front door to escape.

The daughter later told police that her mother’s boyfriend touched her underneath her clothes and stripped her naked. The pre-teen also said the man told her “this is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend,” before sexually assaulting her.

The young girl was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and given a rape kit.

Sending her and her mother prayers. This is just awful.

