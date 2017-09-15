Why Nicki Minaj Wasn’t Wrong To Hold Up Her Performance For Popeyes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fans were allegedly upset with Nicki Minaj when she held up her show in order to get Popeyes chicken. Before her performance at Philipp Plein’s Fashion Week after-show party, Nicki’s production team had to send someone out to get her some chicken, a process that apparently held up the show for an hour.

While some people might immediately consider this disrespectful, it’s more likely that Nicki just had to eat before exerting herself onstage. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

