Black Tony Tries To Stay Strong When He Finds Out Gucci Mane’s Album Is Pushed Back [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 23 hours ago
Headkrack reported that Gucci Mane‘s album, which was supposed to come out today, has been pushed back until October. Immediately, everyone new that this news might be hard to swallow for Black Tony. But when Headkrack told him, he took it pretty well… at first.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

