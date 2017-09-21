Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

DJ Khaled To Host BET Hip Hop Awards For 2nd Year In A Row

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – BET is all in with DJ Khaled. The network is bringing back the affable Hip Hop personality to host the BET Hip Hop Awards for the second year in a row.

“I am so excited to host the BET Hip Hop Awards for a second year,” Khaled said in a press release. “This is such an iconic show that highlights the hustle of Hip Hop artists in the industry. It is a huge honor to be a part of a night that pays homage to some of the greatest talent of our generation and I’m looking forward to the amazing performances and tributes. You know I’ll be bringing the cloth talk and the keys – Hip Hop Awards 2017 is going to be major!”

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest