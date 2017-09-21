Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Raheem DeVaughn Tries To Stay Neutral While Gary Cracks Kevin Hart Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea was pouring his tea on Facebook live when R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn happened upon them! He joined Gary With Da Tea on camera while Gary cracked some jokes at Kevin Hart’s expense. Raheem did his best to stay neutral, but he couldn’t keep the laughter in as Gary let his shots go off.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Raheem also talked about his new album, “Footprints On The Moon,” and the significance of its title.  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from behind the scenes at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Watch Gary With Da Tea & Juicy Face Off With SZA’s “Love Galore” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat & Gary With Da Tea Defend Evelyn Lozada’s Right To Keep The Ring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Eniko Parrish Stay With Kevin Hart? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K’s Confession About Kevin Hart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea singing to Ed Lover

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

73 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest