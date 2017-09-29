Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Loni Love Talks About Having Gary With Da Tea On “The Real!” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment


Loni Love chatted with Gary With Da Tea about the fourth season of “The Real!” She explained how the show is different now because it’s actually happening live in real time and they get to interact with fans on social media during the show. She talks about her solo stand up tour, in addition to another tour she’s on called “Girls Night Out,” with Nene Leakes and Tiffany Haddish and more.

Plus, she talks about her love for Chewy! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

