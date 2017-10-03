Here’s How Kim Kardashian’s Aesthetic Has Changed One-Year After Her Paris Robbery

It’s hard to believe that it’s been one year since Kim Kardashian ‘s traumatic Paris robbery — probably because people haven’t stopped talking about it — but the star’s style switch up proves that some things have indeed changed.

Before when you thought of Kim, adjectives like “flashy” and “pompous” probably came to mind. But since making her return to the spotlight following the dark incident, Mrs. West has kept her jewelry, makeup and clothes to a minimum. Back when the robbery was being investigated, authorities told Kim that her constant bragging and posting on social media about her diamond ring (and other extremely expensive things most of us can’t afford) is what lead thieves to her in the first place.

💎💎💎 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

These days, Kimmy opts for looks that are just as demure as they are jaw-dropping. Check out of 7 Kim K’s best toned-down looks since her robbery:

Vivienne Westwood A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

This is a whole new type of nude for Kim.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

No jewelry and light makeup can still make a fashion statement.

🌕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 21, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Less is more.

Simplicity this year #MetGala2017 #VivienneWestwood #YeezyHeels A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

She even kept it classy at this year’s MET Gala.

Last pic. Vintage Versace. The Promise Premiere A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Simplicity is key.

Tuesdaze A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 16, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Oh, just a clean, casual slay.

The wind you guys….is this necessary A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Laid-back Keeks.

Are you here for the klean-kut Kim Kardashian?