Art of Radio Winner: Lil Brino Drops NEW Dope Love Song All About You!!!

Don’t let the soft voice of Lil’ Brino fool you!!!! She’s definitely an artist on our watch list! Her hit single “All About You,” has gone viral on all social media outlets. Her performance is full of energy and passion. Lil Brino has the teen crowd going crazy! She’s in high demand and her vibrant personality will captivate any crowd!

So stay tuned for his interview with Shar Bates below and his new hit single “Mad Bag” dropping exclusively on Hot 107.9 below:

Art of Radio is NOT AN OPEN MIC OR SHOWCASE!!

It’s a Premiere Industry Event that’s a celebration of the current artists that are creating new waves in Millennial Music Culture. As well as an education vehicle for Artists & Entrepreneurs looking to break into the Music Industry.

A.O.R. & Hot 107.9 is giving away the Biggest Promo Campaign in ATL for Artists including:

Hot 107.9 Promo Commercials with Artists Music

Interview at Hot 107.9

Slot on Hot 107.9 Battlegrounds

Video Blog on Hot 107.9 Website

To perform at the next Art of Radio, Star at 404-397-8407 or Email us at ArtofRadioATL@gmail.com

