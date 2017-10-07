Nelly Has Been Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

Rapper(real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) has been arrested after a woman called the police claiming he raped her on his tour bus.

Nelly is currently on tour with country-pop duo Florida Georgia Line and had just performed at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington when the alleged incident occurred. Authorities say he and the woman were together around 3:45am (Oct 7th), and Nelly was booked on second degree rape charges around 7am.

Nelly’s lawyer reached to TMZ to deny the rape allegations, stating, “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Nelly’s girlfriend, model Shantel Jackson, seemingly responded to the arrest with a cryptic tweet that read “Rough Morning…anyone else?”

https://twitter.com/MsJackson/status/916664011751591937

More details to come as the story develops.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

