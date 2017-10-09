Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Forgot That Black People Don’t Care About Columbus Day [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 19 hours ago
In Black Tony‘s perpetual search for an excuse not to come to work, he forgot it was Columbus Day, and that black people don’t really consider it an actual holiday.When Rickey tells him it’s not a holiday, he says he was robbed of his steering wheel and his seats in his car. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

