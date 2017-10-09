Black Tony Forgot That Black People Don’t Care About Columbus Day [EXCLUSIVE]

In Black Tony‘s perpetual search for an excuse not to come to work, he forgot it was Columbus Day, and that black people don’t really consider it an actual holiday.When Rickey tells him it’s not a holiday, he says he was robbed of his steering wheel and his seats in his car. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
