Tech Industry Still Struggling To Achieve Diversity

Facebook’s diversity chief is “frustrated” with the slow pace of change.

Posted 5 hours ago
Several years have passed since the tech industry came under fire for its lack of diversity. Little has change despite its efforts.

Facebook Global Director of Diversity Maxine Williams admitted to Yahoo Finance that the pace of change for her company has been slow.

“Look, I’m frustrated too,” she stated. “I want there to be more [diversity].”

Women represent 35 percent of Facebook’s workforce—a 2 percent increase from the previous year. And the company added just 1 percent of Hispanic and African-American employees year-over-year, Yahoo reported.

As poor as that sounds, the tech industry overall had a decline in the number of Black and Hispanic employees, according to data reviewed by the news outlet.

Earlier this year, two tech giants hired Black women to lead their diversity efforts. Apple introduced   Denise Young Smith is its new first vice president of diversity and inclusion, reporting directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple’s diversity report states that the company worldwide is 68 percent male. Here in the United States, the tech giant is 56 percent White, 19 percent Asian, 12 percent Hispanic and 9 percent Black.

After that announcement, Twitter made a similar move, hiring Candi Castleberry-Singleton as its new vice president of inclusion and diversity.

In 2016, Whites and Asians represented nearly 90 percent of Twitter’s workforce, according to the company’s diversity report. Blacks and Hispanics, combined, represented just 7 percent. The company’s leadership was 74 percent White and only 2 percent Black. And as with most of the technology industry, Twitter’s workforce in 2016 was male dominated, with women making up 37 percent overall.

SOURCE:  Yahoo Finance

