National
Home > National

Bank Of America Wants You To Pay Your Friends Back

Global Grind

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

A Bank of America logo is seen outside a

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty


Did you know that 71% of Americans reported that they’ve loaned friends money and have not been paid back?

Well, Bank Of America is well aware of the not-so-shocking stats and has teamed up with a lending service called Zelle to designate October 17th as “Pay Back a Friend Day.”

On the special day, BOA invites people to, “let go of the past and use our app to settle up. Friendships can last forever, but IOUs shouldn’t.”


 

Will you be reaching out to your friend on October 17 for that $50 they owe you? Find out more info how to be #FriendsAgain here.

 

10 Not-So-Obvious People Who Should Be In The Money Team (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Not-So-Obvious People Who Should Be In The Money Team (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 10 Not-So-Obvious People Who Should Be In The Money Team (PHOTOS)

10 Not-So-Obvious People Who Should Be In The Money Team (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest