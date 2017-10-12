Rising Star Dani Leigh Before The Blitz 2017 Showcase: ‘I Know I’ma Kill It’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rising star Dani Leigh took the stage in front of some of the industry’s biggest heavy hitters at The Blitz 2017 in New York City, and she wasn’t the least bit fazed by the pressure of her first big showcase.

“It’s a dream come true,” Leigh says. “I feel like everything’s happening for me right now. I’m at the peak of making it in my career, so I feel very blessed and thankful. I know what, I know I’ma kill it, though. I’m not even nervous like that. I know God got me. I’m prepared, I’m ready for this for real.”

Get it, sis!



