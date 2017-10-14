Rickey Smiley Makes Black Tony Listen To “I Won’t Complain” By Rev. Paul Jones [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley with another story prepared about how he’s stressed out and he’s going through a difficult time. But this time, Rickey Smiley prepared something for him in return. He had Headkrack play “I Won’t Complain” by Reverend Paul Jones, and spoke the lyrics out to him. Click on the audio player to hear Black Tony’s hilarious reaction to it in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

