Angie Martinez Inks Talk Show Deal And Wendy Williams Is Allegedly Furious

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
Busta Rhymes Joins The Crystal Pepsi Throwback Tour To Bring Music, Baseball, And Iconic Clear Cola To Fans In New York

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty


Angie Martinez is known to many as the “voice of New York” and just inked a daytime talk show deal. According to Hollywood Life, when Wendy Williams found out the news she wasn’t very happy. The production company Debmar-Mercury mentioned that things have gotten worse since the news was released.

They said, “She’s not the same bubbly person that she typically is. She looks very sad and is extremely subdued. It’s been painful to watch.” Allegedly the production company as well as executives took Williams and her husband to lunch to tell her the news. After finding out she allegedly began to cry and yell, “This is some bullsh-t.”

Williams and Martinez had a situation in the 90’s while both were hosts on the radio station, Hot 97 FM. The controversy began when Williams posted something about Martinez and her relationship with rapper, Q-Tip. Martinez went to confront Williams and at the next moment she was swinging on Wendy. Martinez wrote all about it in her book, “My Voice: A Memoir”. There isn’t any information on when the talk show will start, but we will keep you posted.

