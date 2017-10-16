Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women Who Wear Weaves

For my Queens that are being "shamed" for wearing weaves. I love you. I really do, but ask yourself. "Is it worth it emotionally?" — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) October 15, 2017

In today’s who asked you news, actorstepped on his Twitter soap box to insert himself in a conversation where he does not belong. Washington posed a question to women who wear weaves, asking is it “worth it emotionally?

Come again? Of course Black Twitter swarmed and got Mr. Washington all the way together.

What do you & other black men get out of constantly going on abt black women & our aesthetic decisions? Emotionally what do y'all get frm it — Corrisa (@nouvelleevague) October 15, 2017

Where u get ur stats from.. Ur mind?? — NERD GEEK (@CraniumKrusha) October 15, 2017

I wish Black folks were more concerned about misogynoir and how Black women are mistreated, as opposed to how sistas style their hair. — Jenee Darden (@CocoaFly) October 15, 2017

Not being sarcastic but there is a misconception about who wear weaves and why. But BW are the only women shamed for it. — SanSanB (@sansanb) October 15, 2017

And in that order!

This isn’t the first time Mr. Washington put his foot in his mouth, he has a history of ill-advised comments. We’re putting him on Twitter timeout.

