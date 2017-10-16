Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Isaiah Washington Posed The Dumbest Question About Women Who Wear Weaves

Hello Beautiful

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


In today’s who asked you news, actor Isaiah Washington stepped on his Twitter soap box to insert himself in a conversation where he does not belong. Washington posed a question to women who wear weaves, asking is it “worth it emotionally?

Come again? Of course Black Twitter swarmed and got Mr. Washington all the way together.

And in that order!

This isn’t the first time Mr. Washington put his foot in his mouth, he has a history of ill-advised comments. We’re putting him on Twitter timeout.

RELATED STORIES:

Weave-ology 101: The 10 Commandments Of Weave

In Response To Tyrese’s Unwanted Opinion About Women Who Wear Weaves

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest