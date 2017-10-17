BREAKING: Active Shooting Reported At Howard University

According to Twitter and local media, there as been an active shooter reported on Howard University Campus in Washington D.C. Police are on the scene and students are using the social media tool to communicate the developments. No information from Police as of yet, but the universities Administration building has been evacuated. There is not shooter confirmed at this time, but caution is warranted.

Howard University is celebrating its 150th homecoming celebration this weekend and thousands of alumni are expected to attend.

