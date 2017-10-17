Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!

After various rumors thatandare a couple, it seems like the two have made things official — husband and wife official.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Toni and Birdman have quietly eloped. One source says they’ve been married for at least two months. “They don’t want anyone to know yet. They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship,” the source said. “They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together.”

Since the singer and Cash Money Records CEO secretly got married, they hope to have a reception with family and friends in the near future. “They’re so in love with each other. I’m surprised that they even waited this long to do it,” the source said.

Talk about the couples romance started in 2016. At the time, they continually denied the rumors, but now it seems like their love can’t be contained. We’ll keep you updated if any major updates surface on the couple.

Also On Hot 107.9: