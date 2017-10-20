Local News: Atlanta Could Be Home Of Amazon’s East Coast Headquarters+ National Stop Police Brutality Weekend in Atlanta

Atlanta could be home of Amazon’s east coast headquarters

Atlanta Mayoris optimistic about the city’s bid to win Amazon’s second headquarters. He says Atlanta’s bid offers multiple site options, winning Amazon’s east coast headquarters could mean $5 billion in investments and 50,000 jobs.

National stop police brutality weekend in Atlanta

Later today the parents of Michael Brown, the teen killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri will be in Atlanta as part of national stop police brutality weekend. There will be a rally and march this afternoon starting at Morris Brown College, other events will lead up to the national day of resistance rally Sunday in front of the CNN center at 3 p.m. You can get details at IBFA.org

Early voting for November elections ends Nov. 3

Atlanta’s Mayoral candidates are hustling to get as many early voters out to the polls to support them. Political scientist Andrea Gillespie told CBS News that she expects a run off but it is still too close to call who will be in that run off. Early voting continues until the third of November.

