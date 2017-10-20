Alicia Keys Returns To “The Voice”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This season fans of the show got to watch Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson be coaches, but that is all coming to an end. The two replaced Gwen Stefani and Keys at one point for the show.

President Telegdy of alternative and reality of NBC Entertainment said, “We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win. The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14!”

