KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter — Here’s Why

And the award for most clever social media strategy goes to Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The food chain is currently only following 11 people on Twitter — but why is that such a big deal? Well, whoever is in charge of KFC’s account found the most ingenious way to stick to the company’s slogan of “11 different herbs and spices” and literally only followed Herbs and Spices.

The KFC Twitter account follows 11 people. 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. This is the best. 😂 via reddit pic.twitter.com/XY4MFDXbLw — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) October 20, 2017

.@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

The hilarious list of people the official KFC account follows includes all five Spice Girls (Geri, Mel B, Mel C, Victoria and Emma) as well as six other men named Herb. Unsurprisingly, the internet was mind blown by the food chain’s witty social strategy:

the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE. — Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017

@kfc follows all The Spice Girls and 6 people named Herb. ELEVEN HERBS & SPICES IN THEIR SECRET RECIPE. I AM FULLY SHOOKETH. — James Hinton (@jameshinton) October 20, 2017

THE KFC TWITTER ACCOUNT FOLLOWS ALL FIVE OF THE SPICE GIRLS AND SIX GUYS NAMED HERB CAUSE THEIR CHICKEN HAS 11 HERBS AND SPICES — 👻 just like r 👻 (@babypetalwt) October 19, 2017

Can we take a moment to appreciate that @kfc follows 11 people. The 5 Spice Girls and 6 blokes named Herb.

Herbs and spices😂🙌🏼 — Adam Theofilatos (@AdamTheofilatos) October 20, 2017

It's been brought to my attention that @KFC only follow 11 people. The Spice Girls and 6 guys called Herb. 11 Herbs and Spices. Mindblown.. — Gary Lancaster (@gary_lancaster) October 19, 2017

Now we at least know the spice to herb ratio in the secret KFC recipe. https://t.co/i0VlCKQ2LJ — Tyler Bailey (@TyBailey13) October 19, 2017

Seriously though, who ever runs the KFC account needs an award of some sort.