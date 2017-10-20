KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter — Here’s Why

And the award for most clever social media strategy goes to Kentucky Fried Chicken.
The food chain is currently only following 11 people on Twitter — but why is that such a big deal? Well, whoever is in charge of KFC’s account found the most ingenious way to stick to the company’s slogan of “11 different herbs and spices” and literally only followed Herbs and Spices.
The hilarious list of people the official KFC account follows includes all five Spice Girls (Geri, Mel B, Mel C, Victoria and Emma) as well as six other men named Herb. Unsurprisingly, the internet was mind blown by the food chain’s witty social strategy:
Seriously though, who ever runs the KFC account needs an award of some sort.
