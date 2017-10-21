RZA Rep Calls Azealia Banks’ Comments “Unwarranted” & “Unbecoming”

Via |

NEW YORK, NY – Following RZA’s interview with The Breakfast Club earlier this week, the Wu-Tang Clan vet’s publicist has issued a statement to clarify RZA’s involvement in a 2016 incident involving Azealia Banks and actor Russell Crowe.

During the new interview, RZA claimed Crowe “spit at” Banks at a Beverly Hills hotel last October, a detail he left out from his 2016 statement about the incident. Subsequently, Banks took to social media to shame RZA for being a “liar” and said she hoped he’d drop dead.

“The derogatory posts against my client RZA by Azealia Banks is unwarranted and beyond that — unbecoming,” the publicist’s statement reads via NME. “RZA, from the moment he met Ms. Banks, bet on her to win. So much so that when others felt she would be too much trouble to work with on the film Love Beats Rhyme, he disregarded what had been said and looked beyond her well-documented controversies moving forward with securing her as his lead.”

The statement continued, “Her introduction to Russell Crowe at his private party resulted in Banks going on a salacious mission to disparage him and RZA. Playing the race card and anything else she could.”

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 107.9: