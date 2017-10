Cardi B nearly broke the hearts of many last night, including her boyfriend Offset . The Bronx rapper caused a stir on social media after she posted a selfie with the caption “SINGLE” Saturday night, implying she and her Migos boyfriend, who have been dating for the last few months, had called it quits. She also shared an Instagram photo of herself throwing up the peace sign and a message of “Don’t get used” on Snapchat.

Finish this story and see more tweets [ here