Joseline Hernandez On Why She Was So Upset With Mona Scott-Young [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Joseline Hernandez came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She talked about her relationship with Stevie J, and how it has been changed by the arrival of their baby girl, shedding light on how supportive they really are for each other no matter how it might appear to be at the time. Joseline discusses creating music, and her song “Run My Money.”

She explains why she was so upset with Mona Scott-Young and the network behind “Love & Hip-Hop,” enough to walk away, revealing that her baby-delivery special and spin-off show really clarified a lot of things for her. She also talks about why she wasn’t worried about being blackballed, and knowing her worth. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

