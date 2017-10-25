Gary’s Tea: Did Gabrielle Union Reveal That Her Husband Likes Butt Stuff In Bed? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gabrielle Union has been doing press for her new book, “We Are Going To Need More Wine.” Some of her notable remarks have blown up more so than others, like her advisory to women that more men like butt stuff than will admit it openly. She spoke about the little known fact, encouraging women to go for it, and seemingly revealing that her own husband, Dwayne Wade, was into it, as well. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

