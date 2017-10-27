National
Ground Controller Gives Airline Passengers A Show! [VIDEO]

We’ve all been on flights and have watched ground controllers help planes take off and pull into there space. Sometimes though you get a ground controller who wants to have a little fun at work. A video posted by Complex shows a ground controller dancing before the plane takes off.

He starts walking at first with his orange batons and then begins to break out into a dance. The ground controller did a little twerking, signaling the plane dance and so much more. He looked so happy to be at work and we don’t know if music was playing in his ears or not, but he gave a great show regardless.

